FNBO releases 2020 Community and Social Responsibility Report

OMAHA — First National Bank of Omaha released its 2020 Community and Social Responsibility Report, which summarizes the investments and impacts FNBO made to support its communities this past year. The report outlines the bank’s new and enhanced community and social responsibility strategy — which is designed to create even greater impacts while continuing to advance FNBO’s spirit of belonging, inclusion, diversity and equity the company said in a press release. The report outlines how the bank supported customers, employees and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“While the pandemic negatively impacted the financial health and wellbeing of millions, I am proud that FNBO continued to stand strong with those who matter most — our customers, communities and employees,” said Alec Gorynski, vice president, community development and corporate philanthropy at FNBO. “FNBO serves as the backbone and partner for thousands of businesses and individuals, placing us in a unique position to positively impact our stakeholders at every level. We are solidly committed to building strong communities, and to delivering solutions that address our community and social goals.”
In the report, achievements are highlighted across the following priority focus areas: affordable housing and neighborhood stability; entrepreneurship and small business development; education and workforce development; environmental sustainability; access to arts and culture community cohesion; and community health and wellbeing.
Among the bank’s investments in 2020:
» Supported its communities with more than $7 million in impact grants, capital donations and community sponsorships to nonprofit organizations working to make meaningful and lasting impacts. An estimated 20% of these funds benefited historically underrepresented populations.
» Financed $20 million in new community development investments with organizations working to strengthen communities, with 76% of these funds supporting historically underrepresented populations. FNBO’s total CDI portfolio is $272 million.
» Purchased $75 million in products and services that support FNBO’s daily operations from 828 small and/or locally owned businesses.
» Sustained and/or improved the environment by investing $1.1 million in eco-friendly operational improvements, resulting in a 13% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions compared to 2019.
» Delivered a positive employee experience with: 19,000 Hours that FNBO employees spent volunteering in its communities, and a 40% increase in engagement with FNBO’s Belonging & Inclusion Group.
In addition, FNBO provided more than 7,300 businesses with $800 million in Paycheck Protection Program funds that helped preserve over 90,000 jobs, with 20% of PPP loans supporting businesses in low-and moderate-income and/or majority minority neighborhoods. The bank also provided $271 million in loans to medical facilities negatively impacted by the pandemic to help them keep their staff employed, purchase medical supplies, and provide working capital.