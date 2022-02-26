FNBO releases Community Impact Plan

OMAHA — First National Bank of Omaha has announced that it has renewed its commitment to improving people’s lives with the launch of the “Commitment to Community Impact Plan,” which details the community investments the bank will make over the next five years across the bank’s seven-state footprint, including Nebraska, Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, South Dakota and Texas, according to a press release.

“At FNBO, our purpose is to positively impact the lives of individuals while subsequently strengthening our communities. Our work in environmental and social governance is top-of-mind for our stakeholders and desire is increasing for more equitable, sustainable and socially responsible banking practices,” said Spencer Danner, vice president, community development, corporate philanthropy and social responsibility. “We believe the investments outlined in the ‘Commitment to Community Impact Plan’ will help us meet the expectations of our stakeholders while also making significant progress toward our priority community goals and responsible banking initiatives.”

Highlights of the plan include the following.

FNBO will support community partners who deliver meaningful and lasting impacts in communities with:

» $36 million in community sponsorships, capital donations and impact grants, primarily focusing on organizations working to increase access to affordable housing, help entrepreneurs build businesses and create jobs and those who help individuals obtain or improve their employment.

» 125,000 in FNBO employee volunteer hours.

FNBO will finance the loans and investments that are the economic engine behind the projects, people and businesses that make the bank’s communities successful with:

» $200 million in community development investments with community organizations working with low- to moderate-income individuals/families and/or in low- to moderate-income neighborhoods or majority-minority neighborhoods in order to increase access to affordable housing, build businesses and/or create jobs.

» $1.3 billion in community development loans for the development of multi-family affordable housing or commercial properties that will benefit low- and moderate-income individuals, be located in a low- and moderate-income census tracts or located in majority minority neighborhoods.

» $7 million in mortgage loans for low- and moderate-income families, minority families or families in low- and moderate-income neighborhoods, homes in minority neighborhoods, first-time home buyers and veterans.

» $4.5 billion in small business loans for low- and moderate-income entrepreneurs and/or business owners in minority neighborhoods with the loans needed to help their businesses start, grow and thrive.

FNBO will purchase $600 million in goods and services to support the bank’s operations from small businesses and businesses owned by women, minorities and veterans.

FNBO will deliver a desired employee experience by continuing to drive access, equity and inclusion in the bank’s communities.

In addition, FNBO will strive to make a positive impact on the environment by 2035 by:

» Achieving net zero scope 1 and scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions by continuing to make energy-efficient improvements to FNBO corporate offices and retail branches that reduce energy consumption.

» Making $250 million in energy-efficient investments including financing green energy and making operational improvements that decrease FNBO’s carbon footprint.

» Reducing water consumption by 20% by implementing water-saving technologies such as smart irrigation systems.

For more information, go to fnbo.com/community/commitment-to-community.