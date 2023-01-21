 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fonner Park Chili Cook-Off benefits Red Cross

The 2023 Chili Cook-Off presented by Active Family Chiropractic & Acupuncture is from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Pinnacle Bank Expo Center at Fonner Park in Grand Island.

All proceeds from the event go to the American Red Cross of Central and Western Nebraska.

Sample chili from over 20 area chefs. Attendees at the event are given the opportunity to vote for their favorite chili with the People’s Choice Award.

Ticket prices for the event are $10 for adults and can be purchased at the door or online at 2023-chili-cook-off-presented-by-active-family-chiropractic.eventbrite.com. Tickets for children ages 4 to 12 can be purchased at the door for $5 and children ages 3 and younger are free.

— Telegraph staff reports

