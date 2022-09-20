 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fonner Park Gun & Sport Show is Oct. 29-30

The Nebraska Muzzle Loading Rifle Association is hosting its annual Gun & Sport Show Oct. 29-30 at Fonner Park at the Pinnacle Bank Expo Center in Grand Island.

There will be more than 350 tables with dealers and exhibitors from across the country.

Dealers and exhibitor tables are still available for a fee of $30 per table. All guns must be tied and all guns will be checked and secured at the door. Additional information is available by contacting NMLRA Inc., P.O. Box 241, Grand Island, NE 68802-0241.

The show runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 29 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 30. Admission is $5, children younger than 12 are free when accompanied by an adult. For additional information, go to heartlandeventscenter.com.

