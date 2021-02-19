Looking for more ways to celebrate Buffalo Bill's birthday? Join an online cake contest

There won’t be a public celebration of William F. "Buffalo Bill" Cody’s birthday at the Platte River Mall this year, complete with a cake cutting and sharing, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But there is an opportunity for those interested to not only make a birthday cake in an online contest in honor of Cody — who was born on Feb. 26, 1846 — and then, yes, also eat it, too.

The contest, is being sponsored by the International Cody Family Association and the deadline to enter is Saturday.

The judging will be held over a Zoom conference on Feb. 28 and Cody’s great-great grandson and IFCA vice president, William “Kevin” Cody, will emcee the event.

A public event has been held in North Platte on Feb. 26 since 2015. Judy Herbst Brown, president of the Friends of Buffalo Bill, said the event at the Platte River Mall, has attracted around 200 individuals in the past. The event included Buffalo Bill impersonator Bruce Richman cutting the two birthday sheet cakes with a Civil War-era brass-handled sword.

Herbst Brown said the choice to cancel the celebration was not an easy one but the right one with public safety in mind.