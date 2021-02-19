Looking for more ways to celebrate Buffalo Bill's birthday? Join an online cake contest

There won’t be a public celebration of William F. "Buffalo Bill" Cody’s birthday at the Platte River Mall this year, complete with a cake cutting and sharing, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
But there is an opportunity for those interested to not only make a birthday cake in an online contest in honor of Cody — who was born on Feb. 26, 1846 — and then, yes, also eat it, too.
The contest, is being sponsored by the International Cody Family Association and the deadline to enter is Saturday.
The judging will be held over a Zoom conference on Feb. 28 and Cody’s great-great grandson and IFCA vice president, William “Kevin” Cody, will emcee the event.
A public event has been held in North Platte on Feb. 26 since 2015. Judy Herbst Brown, president of the Friends of Buffalo Bill, said the event at the Platte River Mall, has attracted around 200 individuals in the past. The event included Buffalo Bill impersonator Bruce Richman cutting the two birthday sheet cakes with a Civil War-era brass-handled sword.
Herbst Brown said the choice to cancel the celebration was not an easy one but the right one with public safety in mind.
“I hate, hate not being able to celebrate it, especially since its the 175th (birthday),” Brown said on Friday morning. “It was pretty difficult decision and I am disappointed because I am a big fan of Buffalo Bill.”
Judging for the ICFA’s contest will be based on one photo image of the cake per entry. The deadline to submit entries is Thursday.
Contestants are also encouraged to the submit a “short, fun video of your cake along with your chef(s). The videos should be around 30 seconds.”
The only rule is that cakes must be, “original, edible, family-friendly and three-dimensional. No drawings or digital renderings.”
Winners will be selected by the votes of those who sign up to attend the Zoom event that will be held at 3 p.m. Central time on Feb. 28. Ties will be resolved by the IFCA advisory board.
The top three cakes will all receive the book, “The Last of the Great Scouts,” authored by Buffalo Bill’s sister, Helen Cody Wetmore.
The winners will also receive a signed, limited edition poster-sized print of “Buffalo Bill and the Indians on the Beach" by artist Thom Ross.
In addition the top three cake creators will receive a ribbon and a mention in the ICFA’s review newsletter in June.