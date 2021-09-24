The nation may love Reese's Cups for Halloween, but Nebraska's heart belongs to... Sour Patch Kids?

Nebraska's favorite Halloween candy is Sour Patch Kids, according to a yearly survey by CandyStore.com. The online bulk candy store reports selling 92,823 pounds of the sweet-then-sour candy to Nebraska.

Salt water taffy comes in second in Nebraska, followed by Twix.

Nationwide, Reese's Cups, Skittles and M&M's occupy the top three spots, and Sour Patch Kids come in at No. 6.

As for the least favorite? Candy corn earned that dubious distinction for the second year in a row, with circus peanuts and peanut butter chewy candy trailing behind. The website determined the worst candy rankings by surveying 17,000 customers and examining rankings from news sites like Business Insider, Buzzfeed, Huffington Post and Fox News.