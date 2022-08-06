Food safety training course offered in North Platte, Lexington, McCook

ServSafe Food Handler Food Safety Training courses will be offered in three locations in west central Nebraska. The courses will be located at:

McCook — 1 to 5 p.m. Sept. 20, at the Community Building, Fairgrounds, West Fifth and O streets. Registration begins at 12:45 p.m.

Lexington — English class, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sept. 21, at the Dawson County Extension Office Meeting Room, Fairgrounds, 1002 Plum Creek Parkway. Registration begins at 8:15 a.m.

Lexington — Spanish class, 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. Sept. 21, at the Dawson County Extension Office Meeting Room, Fairgrounds, 1002 Plum Creek Parkway. Registration begins at 1:15 p.m.

North Platte — 1 to 5 p.m. Sept. 22, at the West Central Research, Extension & Education Center, 402 W. State Farm Road. Registration begins at 12:45 p.m.

Registration forms are available at extension.unl.edu/statewide/dawson/servsafe.

The ServSafe Food Handler program is designed for kitchen employees including but not limited to cooks, dish machine operators, shipment receivers and employees who handle and prepare food in restaurants and other food service establishments.

ServSafe Food Handler is the second level of the Nebraska Restaurant Association’s Food Safety First Program. The first level is the ServSafe training program for restaurant owners and food service managers.

Extension educators Andrea Nisley, Nancy Frecks and Brenda Aufdenkamp will teach the ServSafe Food Handler course sponsored by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension. Register by Sept. 13 for the Lexington, North Platte and McCook sites. Fifteen people need to be preregistered to be able to offer the course.

For further information contact these local Extension offices in Lexington at 308-324-5501, in North Platte at 308-532-2683, or in Trenton at 308-334-5666 or toll free at 800-237-5564.