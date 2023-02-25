Fur the Love of Paws is hosting an Easter "egging" fundraiser.

On April 8, organization volunteers will hide eggs and goodies around yards for $20 per dozen. To register, go to form.jotform.com/80550457961158.

Deadline to register is April 1. To "egg" multiple homes, fill out the form multiple times.

Any home in North Platte, Hillcrest and Lake Maloney is eligible. The group does ask that you leave specific directions if a home is hard to find.

Proceeds go to the nonprofit organization that rescues animals and works with the North Platte Animal Shelter. For more information, go to furtheloveofpawsrescue.com or go to the group's Facebook page.