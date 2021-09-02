Former Husker rides presents new travel series

LINCOLN — A new series chronicling the journeys of American adventurer and former Husker and NFL player, Keith Neubert, comes to Nebraska Public Media in September.

“Xpedition China: Search for Shangri-La” airs at 3 p.m. CT, Saturdays beginning Sept. 11, on Nebraska Public Media.

Following an inspirational trek to the Shaolin Temple (the birthplace of Kung-Fu) Neubert is handed a map to enlightenment and embarks on an epic journey of intrigue and discovery through China — in “Search for Shangri-La.”

Neubert explores China on his Harley Davidson motorcycle in this whole new twist on East meets West.