Former Sen. Ben Nelson hosting new book signings

LINCOLN — At 2 p.m. on Saturday the public will be able to join former Nebraska Sen. Ben Nelson at his childhood home, 608 Norris Ave. in McCook, for a book signing with his new book “Death of the Senate: My Front Row Seat to the Demise of the World’s Greatest Deliberative Body.”

Afterward, at 3:30 p.m., Sen. Nelson will be interviewed by NTV Assistant News Director Chris Wagner at the Bandshell in Norris Park. An additional book signing will follow the interview in the same location. Book sales will be provided by McCook Community College Bookstore. All events are open to the public.

“I served at a time the Senate worked, there are lessons to learn that can help restore the Senate,” Nelson wrote. “Why does that matter? If the Senate cannot work effectively for the American people, then the government doesn’t work. And if the Senate cannot serve as a responsible, credible check on the powers of the President—as it was meant to be—then our democracy can’t work. If our democracy can’t work, our country will decline, and our people will suffer. There’s a lot on the line in getting the Senate to function again.”

For more information on the book visit senatorbennelsonbook.com.