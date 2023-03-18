In recognition of National Vietnam War Veterans Day, Fort McPherson National Cemetery near Maxwell is hosting a short program at 11:30 a.m. on March 29.

The program will include the national anthem, a rifle volley and the playing of "Taps" by the North Platte All Veterans Honor Guard.

There will also be a wreath presentation, a banner, memorial pins and buttons. There will also be a guest speaker.

The public is invited to attend, and tables will be staff from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For questions, contact Matt Hoff, site manager for Fort McPherson at 308-582-4433.

Fort McPherson is two miles south of Interstate 80 exit 190 on Nebraska 56A Spur, south of Maxwell.