Fosdick receives national rental dealer recognition

Chad Fosdick received the 2021 Chuck Sims Rental Dealer of the Year Award on Aug. 24 in Tampa, Florida.

The Association of Progressive Rental Organizations is the official voice of the Rent-to-Own Industry and annually recognizes rental dealers for their contributions to the industry.

Fosdick began working in the RTO business and held several positions from 2005 through 2014 before he opened his first Premier location in North Platte. In 2015, Fosdick and his team expanded in North Platte by introducing expert appliance repair with their Mr. Appliance franchise.

To continue serving a wider market, Fosdick and his team added their third service offering to the area with the opening of Glass Doctor of North Platte in March 2020.

When not working to grow his businesses, Fosdick enjoys spending time with his family and giving back to his community. Fosdick has served as board member and President of the Premier Companies Franchise Advisory Board and recently completed a five-year term locally on the NebraskaLand Days Board of Directors.