Fosdick receives national rental dealer recognition

Chad Fosdick received the 2021 Chuck Sims Rental Dealer of the Year Award on Aug. 24 in Tampa, Florida.
The Association of Progressive Rental Organizations is the official voice of the Rent-to-Own Industry and annually recognizes rental dealers for their contributions to the industry.
Fosdick began working in the RTO business and held several positions from 2005 through 2014 before he opened his first Premier location in North Platte. In 2015, Fosdick and his team expanded in North Platte by introducing expert appliance repair with their Mr. Appliance franchise.
To continue serving a wider market, Fosdick and his team added their third service offering to the area with the opening of Glass Doctor of North Platte in March 2020.
When not working to grow his businesses, Fosdick enjoys spending time with his family and giving back to his community. Fosdick has served as board member and President of the Premier Companies Franchise Advisory Board and recently completed a five-year term locally on the NebraskaLand Days Board of Directors.
He currently serves on two national boards as a board member for the industry’s only trade association APRO and the rental industry’s largest member-owned buying group, TRIB Group. Fosdick was also recently awarded the 2020 Premier Companies Dealer of the Year as well. He and his wife, Rhonda, have two children, Tehya and Gage.
“I was not expecting to receive such a prestigious honor from our industry association and am very humbled,” Fosdick said. “I’ve devoted over 16 years to this important industry and will always work hard to do our part to continue serving customers at the highest level.”
Fosdick said his team that started with four, has grown to 14 full time associates.