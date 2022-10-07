Four anglers win grand prizes in Take ’em Fishing challenge

There is nothing quite like a fishing trip with family or friends, especially if a newcomer is involved.

Nebraska’s Take ’em Fishing program celebrates that and rewards those who make the effort to bring fishing into someone’s life. At the conclusion of Take ’em Fishing’s fourth year, grand prizes were awarded to Dacia Caskey of Norfolk, Lajuana Davis of McCook, Scott Grossenbacher of Lincoln and Joel Dorfmeyer of Lincoln for their efforts, Game and Parks said in a press release.

Take ’em Fishing encourages anglers to take a beginner fishing, snap a photo and submit it online for the chance to win prizes. Those who do are helping fund conservation of the state’s aquatic resources for future generations to enjoy. The four grand prize winners were selected randomly for submitting their photos.

Caskey, Davis and Dorfmeyer each won a stay and play fishing package, which included a two-night cabin stay at select Nebraska state parks, as well as a spinning combo and spincast combo fishing rods, an electric fillet knife, tackle bag, net, folding chair, cooler and more.

Grossenbacher won a float and play fishing package, which included a fishing kayak, life vest, spinning combo, backpack cooler bag, tackle bag, net and more.

Prizes were donated by the Nebraska Game and Parks Foundation.

Additionally, Mason Furman of Kearney won a Minnkota Endura C2 trolling motor from Ag Dryer Services/Pondtini and Jerry Newth of Holdrege won a youth lifetime fishing permit for his son from Heartland DSC and the Nebraska Game and Parks Foundation.

This year’s program ran April 15 through Sept. 15.

“Thank you to every person who spent time this year sharing their love of fishing with someone new,” said Tim McCoy, Game and Parks director. “Time spent fishing with friends and family is always time well spent.”

In the four years since Take ’em Fishing began, more than 14,000 fishing trips have been logged on the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission’s website.

To see photos and stories from the program, visit outdoornebraska.org/takeemfishing.