Four Corners 4-H Club wins contest for 4-H week

The Four Corners 4-H Club in the Anselmo/Merna area received the first place award in the 2021 4-H Window Display Contest. The contest was sponsored by the Custer County 4-H Council for the purpose of promoting 4-H during National 4-H Week, from Oct. 3 to 9. The theme for the contest was “I Belong.” The winning display is located north of the Post Office, 114 E. Smith Ave., in Anselmo.