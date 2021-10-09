Four Corners 4-H Club wins contest for 4-H week

The Four Corners 4-H Club in the Anselmo/Merna area received the first place award in the 2021 4-H Window Display Contest. The contest was sponsored by the Custer County 4-H Council for the purpose of promoting 4-H during National 4-H Week, from Oct. 3 to 9. The theme for the contest was “I Belong.” The winning display is located north of the Post Office, 114 E. Smith Ave., in Anselmo.
The Sandhill Critters 4-H Club at Broken Bow received the second place award. Their display is located at the Costa’s Styling Salon, 415 S. Ninth Ave., in Broken Bow.
The Great Connections 4-H Club at Broken Bow received the third place award. Their display is located at the Tumbleweed Café, 850 East S East St., in Broken Bow.
For more information on the Custer County 4-H program, contact Colleen Peterson, 4-H Aide at the Nebraska Extension-Custer County Office at 308-872-6831.