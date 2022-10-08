Four Corners 4-H Club wins contest for National 4-H Week

The Four Corners 4-H Club in the Anselmo/Merna area received the first place award in the 2022 Custer County 4-H Window Display Contest. The contest was sponsored by the Custer County 4-H Council to help promote 4-H during National 4-H Week.

The theme for the contest was “4-H … Find Your Spark.” The winning display is located north of the Anselmo Post Office, 114 E. Smith Ave.

The Great Connections 4-H Club at Broken Bow received the second place award. Their display is located at the Tumbleweed Café, 850 East S East St., in Broken Bow.

For more information, contact Colleen Peterson, 4-H aide at the Nebraska Extension-Custer County office at 308-872-6831.