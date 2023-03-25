Delegates for the 2023 American Legion Auxiliary Girls State program have been announced. The program is June 4-11 at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Delegates representing St. Patrick High School are Chloe Guo, Hailey Guthrie and Helena Pettit. Milan McCarty is representing North Platte High School.

Sponsors for Girls State 2023 include American Legion Auxiliary, Catholic Daughters of America, Holy Spirit Council of Catholic Women, Business Professional Women, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Daughters of Charity and North Platte Kiwanis Club.

Delegates receive special instruction in parliamentary procedure and organize themselves into two mythical political parties. They then campaign, hold rallies, debate and ultimately vote to elect city, county and state officials. Once elected to office, delegates are sworn in and perform their prescribed duties. Citizens not elected to office are given appointments and will attend meetings with the offices of their elected or appointed counterparts in actual state, county and city government.

Two outstanding citizens known as “senators” are elected at each of the 50 Girls State sessions throughout the country to represent their state at American Legion Auxiliary Girls Nation in Washington D.C. in July.