Fourth Western Nebraska Craft Beer Festival set for Saturday at Pals

The Western Nebraska Craft Beer Festival will give individuals the chance to sample brews, wines and spirits from 17 breweries and distilleries across Nebraska and one from Baraboo, Wisconsin.

It's the fourth year that Pals Brewing Company has held the event on its grounds at 4520 S. Buffalo Bill Ave in North Platte, and it is scheduled to run from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday.

Tickets are $40 in advance for general admission and $50 at the door. A limited number of $75 VIP tickets are available as well, allowing individuals access to the event an hour early.

The tickets also include a 5-ounce commemorative glass.

A designated-driver ticket is $10.

Those interested can visit palsbrewingcompany.com for more information, including ticket purchasing and the brewery lineup.

No one under 21 years old will be allowed into the event, and a valid ID must be presented at the gate.

Festival organizers will donate 10% of the proceeds to the Nebraska Craft Brewers Guild and the remaining amount will be split among the participating breweries.

DJ Steve is scheduled to be the emcee for the event. Pals pizza will be available for purchase, by the slice or by ordering a whole pie.

Horseshoes, cornhole and other outdoor games will be set up for entertainment.