Fourtner chosen as NPCC’s Business Student of the Month

Alex Fourtner is North Platte Community College’s Business Student of the Month for October.

Fourtner is from Midfield, Texas. He graduated from Tidehaven High School in Elmaton, Texas, in 2014 and from NPCC in May with an Associate of Science degree. He is currently pursuing an accounting certificate.

“I chose NPCC because it is affordable,” Fourtner said. “It has everything I need to start my life and career. The faculty is always willing to help in any way they can. They take extra time to make sure I understand something and to answer any of the random questions I have. They make me feel like I’m meant to be here.”

He was nominated for the Student of the Month honor by his accounting instructor, Lynn Lupomech.

“Alex shows up to class with a smile and positive attitude,” said Lupomech. “He is good-humored, driven and curious. He demonstrates a keen understanding of accounting principles and wants to understand how the skills and concepts learned would apply in a business setting. I appreciate his hard work, and I’m optimistic about his academic/professional future.”

Outside of his area of study, Fourtner has enjoyed the art classes NPCC has to offer. He said he appreciates the fun, calming experience they provide him.