 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fourtner chosen as NPCC’s Business Student of the Month
0 comments

Fourtner chosen as NPCC’s Business Student of the Month

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Alex Fourtner is North Platte Community College’s Business Student of the Month for October.

Fourtner is from Midfield, Texas. He graduated from Tidehaven High School in Elmaton, Texas, in 2014 and from NPCC in May with an Associate of Science degree. He is currently pursuing an accounting certificate.

“I chose NPCC because it is affordable,” Fourtner said. “It has everything I need to start my life and career. The faculty is always willing to help in any way they can. They take extra time to make sure I understand something and to answer any of the random questions I have. They make me feel like I’m meant to be here.”

He was nominated for the Student of the Month honor by his accounting instructor, Lynn Lupomech.

“Alex shows up to class with a smile and positive attitude,” said Lupomech. “He is good-humored, driven and curious. He demonstrates a keen understanding of accounting principles and wants to understand how the skills and concepts learned would apply in a business setting. I appreciate his hard work, and I’m optimistic about his academic/professional future.”

Outside of his area of study, Fourtner has enjoyed the art classes NPCC has to offer. He said he appreciates the fun, calming experience they provide him.

His favorite memory at NPCC so far, however, has been walking across the stage to receive his degree.

“It felt great to finally achieve that goal,” Fourtner said.

When not studying, Fourtner can be found playing video games and working as a cook at Luigi’s Italian Restaurant in North Platte.

His plan for the future is to become an accountant.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Many Americans still look to their parents when it comes to home improvement

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ricketts extends DHM on hospital capacity
Health

Ricketts extends DHM on hospital capacity

With COVID-19 patients continuing to occupy more than 10% of hospital beds and hospital capacity remaining tight, Gov. Pete Ricketts has extended a directed health measure aimed at keeping more beds available.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News