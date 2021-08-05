 Skip to main content
Fox Theatre in North Platte to show ‘The Boss Baby: Family Business’
Fox Theatre in North Platte to show 'The Boss Baby: Family Business'

Local News

North Platte’s Fox Theatre will show “The Boss Baby: Family Business” Saturday and Sunday instead of “Cruella” as previously advertised.

Show times are 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday.

Admission is $5. Concessions will be sold during the movies.

The Fox Theatre is at 301 E. Fifth St. in downtown North Platte. Tickets may be purchased online at northplattecommunityplayhouse.com or at the box office.

