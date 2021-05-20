 Skip to main content
Fox Theatre to show ‘Nomadland’
North Platte’s Fox Theatre will show “Nomadland” Saturday and Sunday.

Show times are Saturday at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. Admission is $5. Concessions will be sold during the movies.

COVID-19 protocols are in place. Masks are required until patrons are seated. Every other row is closed off, but with 850 seats, the audience has room to spread out.

The Fox Theatre is at 301 E. Fifth St. in downtown North Platte. Tickets may be purchased at the door.

