 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fox Theatre to show ‘Raya and the Last Dragon’
0 comments

Fox Theatre to show ‘Raya and the Last Dragon’

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

North Platte’s Fox Theatre will show “Raya and the Last Dragon” Saturday and Sunday.

Show times are 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $5. Concessions will be sold during the movies.

“Raya and the Last Dragon” is rated PG.

The Fox Theatre is at 301 E. Fifth St. in downtown North Platte. Tickets may be purchased online at northplattecommunityplayhouse.com or at the box office.

The next show will be “Mortal Kombat” June 5 to 6.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Is your phone making you stressed out?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News