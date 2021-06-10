Fox Theatre to show ‘SCOOB!’

Due to a scheduling conflict, North Platte’s Fox Theatre will be showing “SCOOB!” Saturday and Sunday instead of “Sonic the Hedgehog.”
Show times for the PG-rated movie are 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday.
Admission is $5 for adults. Concessions will be sold during the movies.
The Fox Theatre is at 301 E. Fifth St. in downtown North Platte. Tickets may be purchased online at northplattecommunityplayhouse.com or at the box office.
The next show will be “Blazing Saddles” on June 26 and 27.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!