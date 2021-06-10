 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fox Theatre to show ‘SCOOB!’
0 comments

Fox Theatre to show ‘SCOOB!’

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Due to a scheduling conflict, North Platte’s Fox Theatre will be showing “SCOOB!” Saturday and Sunday instead of “Sonic the Hedgehog.”

Show times for the PG-rated movie are 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday.

Admission is $5 for adults. Concessions will be sold during the movies.

The Fox Theatre is at 301 E. Fifth St. in downtown North Platte. Tickets may be purchased online at northplattecommunityplayhouse.com or at the box office.

The next show will be “Blazing Saddles” on June 26 and 27.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Be careful about eating microwave meals

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News