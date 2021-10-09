Free GED study assistance, testing available through MPCC

Individuals interested in obtaining a GED may be able to earn one for free through Mid-Plains Community College.

MPCC offers free study assistance and testing for those who qualify. That includes classes, a practice test and the official GED test. Chromebooks and hotspots can also be checked out by qualifying individuals.

Individuals must be 18 or older or have officially withdrawn from high school and have permission from the Nebraska Department of Education to study for the GED. Anyone who is 16 or 17 may enroll with proper paperwork.

MPCC offers flexible class scheduling throughout its 18-county service area to accommodate students. A hybrid distance education option is also available.

Additionally, Mid-Plains instructors offer personalized instruction to assist students in reaching their goals in a timely manner.

More information about MPCC’s GED program can be found online at mpcc.edu/community-and-business/ged-esl.php or through Rankin at rankinr@mpcc.edu or 308-535-3637.