Free screenings and affordable immunizations: New year, new Walmart Wellness Day

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — A new year is here, and Walmart is inviting communities to start down the path of getting — and staying — healthy at the first Walmart Wellness Day of 2023 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Customers can receive free health screenings for things like glucose, cholesterol, BMI and blood pressure, as well as affordable immunizations like flu, COVID-19, mumps, measles and more at pharmacies nationwide.

Select stores will also feature vision screenings and in-store giveaways and demos of wellness products to make it even easier for customers to access the specialized services they need. Walmart Wellness Day events will feature the following health resources, administered by qualified pharmacy and Vision Center teams:

Free health screenings, including glucose, cholesterol, blood pressure, body mass index and vision screenings at select locations.

Affordable immunizations, including flu, measles, mumps, pneumonia, tetanus, HPV, rubella (MMR), varicella (chicken pox/shingles), whooping cough (TDAP), Hepatitis A and B and more.

No cost to patient COVID-19 vaccines.

Wellness resources and the opportunity to talk with pharmacists.

For more information, go to walmart.com/wellnesshub.