Wilson Public Library is offering area residents free tax preparation for individuals interested in volunteering to prepare taxes during tax season.

The in-person tax preparation clinic is from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. March 2 at Wilson Public Library, 910 Meridian Ave, Cozad.

Certified tax preparers from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Center on Children, Families, and the Law will be on site to prepare and electronically file federal and state returns.

Taxpayers interested can walk-in any time during those hours. Return preparers will meet with taxpayers to answer questions, prepare their returns, and review the federal and state tax returns are accurate prior to e-filing. The process typically takes approximately 45 minutes.

Each year, the Internal Revenue Serve’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance helps thousands of low- to moderate-income families with relatively simple returns get free tax preparation.

It also ensures taxpayers get all the credits and deductions to which they are eligible, Child Tax Credit, Earned Income Tax Credit and Child and Dependent Care Credit.

“Many people do not feel comfortable preparing taxes on their own and cannot afford to pay a tax preparer, said Kyla McGregor, statewide coordinator for the Tax Credit Alliance of Nebraska. “This tax preparation clinic will help families and individuals to e-file and choose direct deposit to receive their refunds as soon as possible.”

Taxpayers and interested volunteers can also email vita@unl.edu with any questions.

Taxpayers attending the tax preparation clinic will want to ensure they have the following information available so their tax return can be accurately and efficiently prepared:

Proof of identification (photo ID).

Social Security cards for you, your spouse and dependents.

An Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN) assignment letter may be substituted for you, your spouse and your dependents if you do not have a Social Security number.

Proof of foreign status, if applying for an ITIN.

Birth dates for you, your spouse and dependents on the tax return.

Wage and earning statements (Form W-2, W-2G, 1099-R, 1099-Misc) from all employers.

Interest and dividend statements from banks (Forms 1099).

A copy of last year’s federal and state returns, if available.

Proof of bank account routing and account numbers for direct deposit such as a blank check.

To file taxes electronically on a married-filing-joint tax return, both spouses must be present to sign the required forms.

Total paid for daycare provider and the daycare provider’s tax identifying number such as their Social Security number or business Employer Identification Number.

Forms 1095-A, B and C health coverage statements.

Copies of income transcripts from IRS and state, if applicable.