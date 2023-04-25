LINCOLN — During See to Learn month in May, the state of Nebraska is partnering with optometrists to offer free comprehensive vision assessments to 3-year-olds.

Gov. Jim Pillen declared May as See to Learn Month and Healthy Vision Month in Nebraska. He will issue a proclamation during a ceremony at the State Capitol on May 4, according to a press release.

The assessment includes vision testing, testing of eye alignment and an eye health examination, far more than the brief screenings children may receive later in school.

“The whole point of the See to Learn program is to identify potential vision problems at an early, developmental age,” said Janet Seelhoff, Nebraska Optometric Association executive director. “The program acts like a safety net, helping us catch issues early before they develop into bigger problems.”

Eighty percent of what the brain processes comes through the visual system, yet one child in five has a vision problem, often without their parents knowing it.

Vision problems can interfere with developmental milestones, school performance, social interactions and self-esteem. If unaddressed, vision disorders that occur in childhood can continue well into adulthood, affecting an individual's level of education, employment opportunities and social wellbeing.

See to Learn is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. The Nebraska Optometric Association has participated for 25 years, with its members providing more than 20,000 free exams to 3-year-olds across Nebraska.

Healthy Vision Month emphasizes the importance of regular eye examinations for all ages. The observance is organized by the National Institutes of Health’s National Eye Institute. Recommendations for healthy vision include:

Maintaining a healthy weight and diet.

Knowing your family’s health history.

Wearing protective eyewear during work and play.

Protecting eyes from ultraviolet rays by wearing sunglasses.

For more information and to find particpating optemtrists, go to seetolearn.com.