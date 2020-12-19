Frenchman Valley Cooperative launches new brand for area farmers

“We have a very thorough evaluation process that we run all chemicals and enhancement products through before we sell them. If something does not work,” Sauder said, “we want to find that out in our evaluations, not on one of our customer’s acres.

“Figuring out what combinations are the most economical and provide the best outcome for the grower is always the goal at FVC. I want the staff to be equipped with the best training and knowledge when they step on to a farm. In the long run, if we do it right the first time, we will save time and money. It takes a long time to earn trust. We don’t want to lose that over suggesting the wrong solution.”

The VantagePoint initial product portfolio includes crop input additives widely used by corn, soybean and wheat growers. The list includes Watchtower ST seed treatments and Standking plant growth regulator, OUTPOST drift control, water conditioners, surfactants and royalgreen micronutrients nutritionals. All are available for immediate sale through a local Frenchman Valley Agronomy production advisor. The cooperative is also evaluating possible crop protection offerings through the resilience brand.