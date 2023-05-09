LINCOLN — Gov. Jim Pillen has proclaimed Friday Provider Appreciation Day in response to a request submitted by the Nebraska Early Childhood Collaborative.

Nebraska will join several states nationwide in celebration of family child care providers, teachers and educators for the care and education they provide to young children and families, the organization said in a press release.

Family child care providers make up 70% of all licensed child care in Nebraska.

“Nebraska child care providers are the pillars of their communities,” said Sarah Ann Kotchian, CEO at NECC. “Not only do they provide care and education to our youngest children, but they support parents and families who work and keep their communities thriving. We want to thank Gov. Pillen for recognizing the essential work of child care providers.”

Provider Appreciation Day is celebrated the Friday before Mother’s Day and was established in 1996 by a group of volunteers who saw the need to recognize child care providers’ tireless efforts, the release said. NECC encourages individuals and other organizations to join the movement to celebrate the dedicated child care professionals in their communities.

“Getting appreciation from our child care families helps us know they feel the love we have for their children,” said Angela Blaesi, a family child care provider in North Platte and a member of NECC’s Family Child Care Network Advisory Council. “We try to be an extension of the home and it’s nice to feel seen and appreciated.”

Ways to celebrate Provider Appreciation Day in your community:

• Write a "Thank You" card.

• Send a gift basket or gift card.

• Donate supplies or toys to their program.

• Post on social media using the hashtag #ThankYouChildCare.