Friends of Lied announce virtual ‘Support Our Stages’ fundraiser

LINCOLN — The Friends of Lied organization has announced its “Support Our Stages” fundraising event. This unique virtual event replaces the organization’s annual gala fundraiser, providing the community an opportunity to showcase support of the Lied Center by virtually filling the Lied Center seats with “paper patrons.” Supporters who purchase and customize their cut-outs by Tuesday will have then fill the Lied Center’s mainstage seats during the much-anticipated On Stage season announcement event in May.

Thanks in part to continued support from the Friends of Lied, the Lied Center has led the nation in providing both in-person and virtual arts experiences throughout the pandemic. The Support Our Stages campaign will enable patrons from across the state to share their passion for the performing arts while supporting the mission of the Friends of Lied — to provide all Nebraskans access to world-class performing arts. Donations support on-stage and virtual programming, free access for underserved neighbors, and arts education and outreach across the state.