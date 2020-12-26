From the pulpit: Christmas continues!

Christmas continues!
“The angel said to them, “Do not be afraid; for behold, I proclaim to you good news of great joy that will be for all the people. For today in the city of David a savior has been born for you who is Christ and Lord. And this will be a sign for you: you will find an infant wrapped in swaddling clothes and lying in a manger. And suddenly there was a multitude of the heavenly host with the angel, praising God and saying: “Glory to God in the highest and on earth peace to those on whom his favor rests.” (Luke 2:10-14)
Merry Christmas! Christ is born unto us, hope is restored for humanity. I am sure most of you, if you are like me, are still recovering from Christmas. The Christmas Masses and services at church, the food, the family and even the gifts can be quite overwhelming. It certainly has been nice to see so many Christmas lights and decorations around town this year, seeing in many yards the beautiful and intricate Nativity scenes.
One of the ancient traditions of Christianity, is to celebrate Christmas all the way through Epiphany, the visit of the Magi. This usually occurs 2 weeks after Christmas (Jan. 3 this year). An even earlier tradition, was to celebrate Christmas for 40 days, coinciding with 40 days of Lent. A more recent Christian tradition is to celebrate the “Octave” of Christmas, eight days of Christmas. The old English Christmas carol was made famous some years back with the “12 days of Christmas.” In all of these celebrations, every day is Christmas. None is of any less value than the other. Christmas continues, especially in our hearts.
How long do you celebrate the birth of our Savior? Is Christmas done on Dec. 26? Our faith reminds us to always celebrate Jesus, His birth, His life, His death and His resurrection. Christmas then, is a beginning of grace. It is a start to the plan of salvation that God desires for all mankind. Continue to celebrate! Allow Jesus to be born anew in you every day. And may the New Year to come, be filled with His life in you as we sing all the year long with the choirs of heavenly angels: “Glory to God in the highest and on earth peace to those on whom his favor rests. His favor rests on you!
Fr. Josh Brown
Pastor
St. Patrick Catholic Church