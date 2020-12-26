From the pulpit: Christmas continues!

Christmas continues!

“The angel said to them, “Do not be afraid; for behold, I proclaim to you good news of great joy that will be for all the people. For today in the city of David a savior has been born for you who is Christ and Lord. And this will be a sign for you: you will find an infant wrapped in swaddling clothes and lying in a manger. And suddenly there was a multitude of the heavenly host with the angel, praising God and saying: “Glory to God in the highest and on earth peace to those on whom his favor rests.” (Luke 2:10-14)

Merry Christmas! Christ is born unto us, hope is restored for humanity. I am sure most of you, if you are like me, are still recovering from Christmas. The Christmas Masses and services at church, the food, the family and even the gifts can be quite overwhelming. It certainly has been nice to see so many Christmas lights and decorations around town this year, seeing in many yards the beautiful and intricate Nativity scenes.