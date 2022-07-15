From the Pulpit: Finding the peace of God

When I write, dear reader, it seems that the topic of peace comes to mind. I ask myself why that is, and I believe that one primary reason surfaces. In the way God has “wired” me, I have a passion for people to experience the peace of God. I regularly experience His peace in my life, and I want others to have that experience.

I do not mean that I am problem free or that I do not go through times that are troublesome for me. I have my total share of difficulties and stress. In today’s world, there is a significant need for peace. But that is an external peace. The peace I speak of is an internal peace that allows for rest and contentment, even when outer peace seems distant. It is a peace that God provides and makes available for everyone.

When Jesus was getting ready to leave His disciples for the cross and eventually Heaven, He left them with these words: “Peace I leave with you; my peace I give to you. Not as the world gives do I give to you. Let not your hearts be troubled neither let them be afraid” (John 14:27, English Standard Version). With those words, Jesus emphasized a unique peace that only He can give — a calm that comes directly from Him, allowing individuals to have courageous hearts.

I have seen a wind-driven lake with rough, choppy waves. That is not a picture of peace. I have also seen a calm and clear lake with beautiful sunlight reflecting on the water. That is a picture of serenity. As you think about internal peace of heart, which image would you say describes it? The choppy one or the calm one?

I wish I could clarify how to experience the unique peace that Jesus left with His followers. I do know that it results from experiencing His presence. Jesus’ disciples spent time with Him, and as a result, they experienced His peace. They knew the peace that Jesus said He was giving them, which grew in their hearts. As we enter into experiencing the presence of Jesus in our lives, His peace becomes available to us. We practice that experience of His company through Scripture reading and prayer. Jesus conveys a sense of His presence in those activities, paving the way for us to experience His peace during daily life.

Jesus also described His peace as something lasting, eternal, deep-seated in the heart with the words, “Not as the world gives …” To grasp that contrast in understanding, we must consider how the world gives.

The world is temporary and unfulfilling. When we seek to satisfy a desire from the world’s ingredients, we are briefly happy, but the hunger is largely unfulfilled, drawing us back for more and then more.

Jesus calls Himself the Living Water, truly satisfying our inner heart-longings (John 4:14). The peace that He offers is related. It is a sense of deep, satisfying peace, allowing for a more profound relief from anxiety and stress. It is a pursuit that those who journey for that will not be disappointed. They are the ones who discover the words of Jesus are actual and happening in their lives. He draws us today to experience His words, “Peace I leave with you.”