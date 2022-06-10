From the pulpit: June 11

Courage to change

One man was there who had been disabled for thirty-eight years. When Jesus saw him lying there and realized he had already been there a long time, he said to him, “Do you want to get well?”

“Sir,” the disabled man answered, “I have no one to put me into the pool when the water is stirred up, but while I’m coming, someone goes down ahead of me.”

“Get up,” Jesus told him, “pick up your mat and walk.” Instantly the man got well, picked up his mat, and started to walk.

John 5:5-9 CSV

Let’s face it, no one likes change, but guess what — change is inevitable. Change is part of being alive. Sometimes change is forced upon us by someone else, something else and sometimes ourselves. Many people that I visit every day have change thrust upon them by disease or accident. Sometimes we want to change for positive reasons and just get in the way of ourselves. I have gotten out of the habit of exercising and walking; I used to love to do both, but I let excuses get in the way. Most of my excuses are very plausible, but in reality, I am confronted with the reality of the question that Jesus asked long ago to a frightened man who wanted change, but it was too difficult for him to accomplish alone: “Do you want to get well?”

What was Jesus doing by asking this question? The man had been disabled for 38 years. We don’t know what happened to him. Had he always been this way or had he been the victim of an accident or illness? We don’t know, but what we do know is that he persistently went to lie beside a spring-fed pool, along with many others with health problems, with hope for a miraculous cure that never came. Until that day when Jesus came and asked him. “Do you want to get well?”

This man reacted the way I and many of us do: “Wait a minute, Jesus, I have a good excuse for why I can’t change.” But thankfully our blessed Savior and Lord looks past our excuses just as he did with this man.

“Get up, pick up your mat and walk.” Can you imagine the thoughts racing through this man’s mind? “I’ve been trying to do that for 38 years.” “Who is this man?” “What is he really asking of me?” Jesus’ question was quite profound. Was this man willing to give up what had become comfortable and familiar? Jesus asked him to pick up his stinky and tattered mat that he lay upon every day; it was what he was, what he knew, full of the stench of everyday life and excuses. Could he be brave enough to trust this stranger?

Would we have believed?

The man’s response was powerful and beautiful. Instantly the man got well, picked up his mat and started to walk. When he met Jesus face to face, the man was willing to trust. He was willing to change his whole life. Were his first steps wobbly and slow? We don’t know because John does not tell us, but I know for most of us, trust to begin to change is unsteady and difficult. The beauty is found in the hope of change, which is found only in Jesus.

The disabled man in the beginning of this story is now the man able to walk, and in his first steps he is met with adversity.

He was confronted by those who opposed Jesus, and thus now opposed this man because of his faith. Opposition and challenges will arise when we make the changes that our Lord wants us to make. Do we want to change? Then we must pick up the old familiar excuses, and take the first steps despite obstacles, because that is called faith.

Have the courage to change, because we do not walk alone. Our Savior is beside us, every step of our journey.

Chaplain Brenda Lee

Director of Pastoral Services

Great Plains Health