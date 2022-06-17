From the pulpit: June 18

See you later … not goodbye!

“I revealed your name to those whom you gave me out of the world. They belonged to you, and you gave them to me, and they have kept your word. Now they know that everything you gave me is from you, because the words you gave to me, I have given to them, and they accepted them and truly understood that I came from you, and they have believed that you sent me. I pray for them. I do not pray for the world but for the ones you have given me, because they are yours, and everything of mine is yours and everything of yours is mine, and I have been glorified in them.”

— John 17: 6-10

As I was reminded it was my turn to write this column again, I was also made aware it was my last time to do so. I announced in early May that I have been reassigned to a new parish, St. Mary’s in Wood River and Sacred Heart in Shelton. Catholic priests move every six to 10 years or so, in order to keep the ministry fresh and prevent burnout of the clergy.

I remember when I was young and it was time to leave Grandma and Grandpa’s house. Grandpa would say to us kids who never wanted to leave, “It’s not goodbye, it is see you later.” I will always remember those words, and they ring true for me today as I prepare to depart to a new home.

I am always moved by Jesus’ prayer as He prepares to ascend to the Father in heaven. It is very heartfelt and moving because it is a glimpse at His own Sacred Heart. He has so much love for His disciples and followers, those who have been given Him by the Father. This includes you and me as well.

I look back on the past six years at St. Patrick’s and see how very blessed I am, the many amazing and faithful people I have had the honor to minister to. I think back on the more than 25 weddings, hundreds of funerals, anniversaries and not to mention the many, many babies I have been privileged to bring into the fold as children of God at baptism. I remember all of the awesome Masses and celebrations I have been a part of sharing with the students and children at North Platte Catholic Schools. The amazing teachers I have been blessed to stand beside and support, and the great staff and administration at those schools who have made me a better version of myself for all, a man for all.

Most of all here in North Platte, I will dearly miss the people. You have heard the words come from my heart time and time again, Sunday after Sunday. I have striven to relate everything the Father has given me to you, and grown with you in the process. I will never forget the warm and loving community I have served here at St. Patrick’s and the North Platte community.

As I part, I pray for all of you. I pour my heart out to Jesus that He may take good care of you and continue to bless you and your new pastor, Father Sorensen. I am confident that the good work the Lord has begun in you will continue, just as it has since I arrived after Father Golka six years ago.

And so I will say, “See you later,” and I pray our paths will cross again in the grace of our Good Lord Jesus. May Almighty God bless you and keep you, the Father, and the Son, and the Holy Spirit. Amen!

My new address is PO Box 37, Wood River, NE 68883-0037.

The Rev. Joshua Brown

St. Patrick Catholic Church

North Platte