From the pulpit: May 28

He is with us

We live in a time when we could be fearful about many things. All of us have our list of things that may cause worry. What would they be if you were to take a piece of paper and write down your top five concerns? The Lord wants us to be aware of Him in our lives and rely on Him for all things, even those that bring worry or anxiety. Isaiah penned, “fear not, for I am with you; be not dismayed, for I am your God; I will strengthen you, I will help you, I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.” Isaiah 41:10 (English Standard Version).

In the verse above, God uses his name once and the pronoun “I” five times. That demonstrates the level of visibility He wants us to have of Himself. In the first phrase, “fear not, for I am with you,” God reveals to us that His presence is that which is to soothe our fears. In the New Testament story, after the resurrection of Jesus, the disciples were locked in a room because they feared the Jews. Jesus appeared in their presence and said, “Peace be with you” (John 20:19). The peace of His presence is what the Lord wants for all of us. He says that He is with us. So how does that bring peace? Peace happens when we have an awareness of His presence. Awareness is key. He wants us to acknowledge that He is with us and remember that fact throughout our day. Prayer and the Bible help us grow in our awareness of His presence.

The Lord then reveals for us not to be dismayed because He is our God. The uniqueness about God and our relationship with Him is that He is our possession. When we accept Christ, He becomes ours. All of the promises that He makes in the Bible are ours also. The commitment here is that we do not have to be dismayed because He is our God. Brown-Driver-Briggs lexicon explains that the word dismayed comes from a root word that means to gaze steadily with interest. Dismay is the opposite, pointing to gaze not about (in anxiety). God wants us to keep our gaze on Him and view Him. We are dismayed if we allow circumstances or problems to turn our eyes away from Him. Our fear and worry less as we keep our eyes on the Lord.

Then God gives us some promises for strength. Again, from our verse above, He says, “... I will strengthen you, I will uphold you, I will help you.” His strength is the greatest strength we could have. One time, I was up against a significant challenge. I went to the Lord and His word. I learned from Him that when He says, “I will help you,” He will do it. In other words, the type of help He gives is that of accomplishing it for us. When we rely on His strength, we can receive it as His comfort and allow Him to diminish our fears. That is what He wants to do for us.