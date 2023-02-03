— Matthew 3:2

These are the words of Jesus when he begins his public ministry, gathers his disciples and teaches the new way to live as Christians in his Sermon on the Mount. But what is repentance?

The Greek word used is metanoia, meaning “change of mind and heart, a change of life, a conversion.” Repentance is often used in reference to turning from evil ways and is directed toward evil-doers. But Jesus’ message is not directed to some, but to all.

Even those closest to him had to repent: consider Saint Peter’s denial of Jesus (John 18:15-27).

I have bad news and good news for you.

The bad news is that we are all sinners, even ministers of religion like myself; no one can claim to be without sin (1 John 1:8).

But the good news is that it is for sinners like ourselves that Jesus came to save (Luke 5:32)!

When I lived in the barrio my neighbor was involved in drugs and alcohol. When I went a long time without seeing him, I knew where he was: in the county jail. Surely there was a call for him to repent of his ways and turn from the life he was living, no?

But surely there was also a call for me to repent of any judgements I had against him and any hard-heartedness that allowed me to consider myself superior in any way. The call to repentance is for all of us! But conversion is not a conversion from something but a conversion to something.

Jesus’ message was not “Repent, because you are terrible people!” Instead, he announced that God’s kingdom was to be found among us (Luke 17:21).

This is an eternal and universal kingdom, a kingdom of holiness and grace, a kingdom of justice, love and peace. Jesus’ message was that there was something incredible in our midst and that we had to turn our minds and hearts toward it so that we didn’t miss out.

Yet to enter this kingdom is not something that is easy, but difficult (Mark 10:24).

Conversion is something necessary for all people, even those who are already Christians. In the light of God’s Word we can always find sin in our lives. But perhaps the key to our conversion is the renewal of our mind and way of thinking (Romans 12:2).

Regarding the relationship between my neighbor and I, it was a conversation with him about his difficult childhood and his desire to “get right with the Lord.”

When he unexpectedly died (because drugs, alcohol and diabetes don’t mix well), I was privileged to have his funeral service. To the rather rough crowd that gathered that day I was able to speak to the great hope of his salvation.

A little bit of repentance went a long way for him. But a conversion of my own mind and heart did, as well. A heart that is contrite and humble, the Lord will never reject (Psalm 51:17).

If he found the sinner next door to be acceptable to him, perhaps he can also find the sinner who lives in my house and yours acceptable, too.