From the pulpit: Return to Me

Joel 2:12 records that God says through his prophet, “Return to me!” Return to me, God says. Stop your wandering, Return to me. Stop your charades of self-sufficiency and return to me. Stop your chasing after sin and pursuit of fleeting pleasure and return to me.

Furthermore, the prophet Joel repeats the doxology we first find in Exodus. It is a statement of who God is, and it reminds us that his character is beauty and love, that he loves us, and has created us to “glorify God and enjoy him forever” (to quote the Westminster Catechism).

God is gracious. This means he treats us better than we deserve. He is compassionate. This means that he hurts with our hurts. He is slow to anger. He is not out to get us. He is on our side, even when we are lashing out against him. He is abounding in love. The Hebrew word for love is “chesed.” This means covenant loyalty. God is abounding in the kind of love that keeps promises and remains faithful. He is abounding. There is not a limited supply. This loving, compassionate, gracious, patient God is the one that calls out to us to return to him.