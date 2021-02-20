From the pulpit: Return to Me

Each year we come to this day, in this season of the church year, and we are reminded to repent. We are called from our wicked and evil ways, to turn back to ways of holiness and righteousness. And that is a good thing. We need to take stock of our lives. We need to seek to be holy and pure, more deeply devoted and more compassionately committed to the gospel.
This week the season of Lent began with Ash Wednesday. The readings for Ash Wednesday often communicate that there are consequences for unrighteous and unholy living. It evokes feelings of judgement and shame. Perhaps no passage lays this consequence thing on quite as heavy as the prophet Joel. In Joel 2, the Bible speaks of the “Day of the Lord” full of darkness, destructions, plague and those nasty locusts that always seem to appear as agents of God’s wrath.
We internalize these messages about spirituality. We should repent to avoid consequences. We need to repent to fix what is wrong with me. We are called to repent so that we can do things right and live a life that matters. has meaning and feels right. Certainly, there are plenty of Scriptures to pull out just this message. It is an important message, but it is also an incomplete message. If we are not careful, we can even turn the message of Ash Wednesday into a self-improvement program, where we pick ourselves up by our moral bootstraps and fix ourselves.
There is a problem with this though. To illustrate this let me take you to a college class I had 27 years ago.
I remember I was in a Christian education class in college. I had two majors in college. One was in behavioral science, which was a mix of psychology and sociology. And the other was Christian Education. In this class we evaluated and reported on curriculum, seeking to practice developing an overall curricular focus for an entire congregation.
One of my classmates, Dawn Edwards, evaluated a curriculum from some obscure Reformed publisher. She went through it and she mentioned two things she liked about it. First, she said that the curriculum, for like K-2, made her fall in love with God all over again. Second, she said the best thing about the curriculum was that the main character in each Sunday School lesson was God. Not some Biblical character held up as a hero. Not some self-esteem lesson. God was the actor. God was the main character. And that this was reflective of what Scripture is all about.
This is the lesson I think that we often miss during Lent. That we often miss in this Joel 2. That is the message we often miss in the message of Ash Wednesday. Lent is time of repentance, of fasting, of deep prayerfulness. However, these spiritual practices are not given to us to make us more spiritual, or to make us better people, or to improve how we feel about ourselves. It is to draw us closer to the God who created us, the Jesus who died for us, the Spirit who abides with us. And if we do not get that point, we have missed the point.
Joel 2:12 records that God says through his prophet, “Return to me!” Return to me, God says. Stop your wandering, Return to me. Stop your charades of self-sufficiency and return to me. Stop your chasing after sin and pursuit of fleeting pleasure and return to me.
Furthermore, the prophet Joel repeats the doxology we first find in Exodus. It is a statement of who God is, and it reminds us that his character is beauty and love, that he loves us, and has created us to “glorify God and enjoy him forever” (to quote the Westminster Catechism).
God is gracious. This means he treats us better than we deserve. He is compassionate. This means that he hurts with our hurts. He is slow to anger. He is not out to get us. He is on our side, even when we are lashing out against him. He is abounding in love. The Hebrew word for love is “chesed.” This means covenant loyalty. God is abounding in the kind of love that keeps promises and remains faithful. He is abounding. There is not a limited supply. This loving, compassionate, gracious, patient God is the one that calls out to us to return to him.
So, we are called to return to faithfulness. To return to joy. To return to right relationship. We are urged to return to the Father, who like the Prodigal Father in Luke 15, is waiting for both his boys to return to him. The one who has went off in the far country, chased whores and lived the party life. And the one who stayed home, did what was obligated, but forgot that the whole thing was about love and faithfulness in right relationship.
Return to me, says the Lord.
Will you, return to him? Will you use these tools as fasting and prayer and the like as open doors that help you to sit in the Father’s presence, instead of technologies to make you more spiritual?
Return to me, says the Lord. I hope you will return to the Lord. I hope you will.
Pastor Clint Walker
North Platte First Baptist Church