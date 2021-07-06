Frontier Co. 4-H’ers compete in Lincoln

Eleven Frontier County 4-H members participated in the state-level 4-H Premier Animal Science Event and Life Challenge contests June 28 to 29 at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln East Campus. This year’s Premier Animal Science Event included livestock judging, poultry judging, meats judging and livestock skillathon, according to a press release from Frontier County Extension.

Opportunities for youth at this year’s Life Challenge event included the foods and nutrition challenge, design challenge and adulting challenge. These problem-solving based challenges allow teams of youth to apply information they have learned in 4-H projects to real-life situations and gain experience in communicating this knowledge to judges and their peers as they presented their solutions to the audience.

Team members were Jace Grunden, Dallas Grunden, Nickolas Rohr, Donald Rohr, Tallee Jo Brown, Ethan Oberg, Taren Sailor, Ashley Easterday and Skyler Oberg. Several competed in livestock judging, livestock skillathon, meat judging and/or poultry judging. Bailey Hanes, Bailley Nelson, Skyler Oberg and Ashley Easterday competed in some of the Life Challenge events.

The Frontier County youth networked with each other, met kids from across the state and enjoyed learning more about college life while staying in the dorms, the release said.