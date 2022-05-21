Frontier Co. Extension, 4-H offers embryology workshop

Medicine Valley fourth graders, Eustis-Farnam second graders and Maywood fourth graders recently studied embryology in their classrooms.

Nebraska Extension-Frontier County 4-H Youth Development Educator Kathy Burr provided the embryology equipment, lessons and extra resources for the students to learn how chickens are hatched. The Danny Hejtmanek family farm provided the eggs and took the chicks.

Once a week for four weeks, Burr came into the classrooms to teach the fun of science experiments and get students thinking about science, technology, engineering and math, Extension said in a press release. She used embryology as the STEM experiment, teaching what is needed to hatch chicken eggs, the parts of an egg, poultry breeding types and the students candled the eggs for growth.

The 44 students (along with their teachers) took turns “exercising” the eggs two to three times per day and monitoring the incubator temperature and moisture. The student “scientists” learned how to journal their science experiments and what can be learned from successful and unsuccessful experiments. The embryology pre-test and post-test showed great improvement in the students knowledge.

Since 2017, this spring embryology project has been taught in the Frontier County schools. For more information about this Nebraska Extension program or other fun, educational positive youth development programs, contact Burr at Nebraska Extension-Frontier County at 308-367-4424.