Frontier County 4-H hosts public speaking contest

Through the 4-H Public Speaking Contest, youth have an opportunity to write a speech or a public service announcement that incorporates the topic of 4-H and deliver it to an audience. This 4-H contest helps youth develop skills for communicating about current issues to real audiences, learn how to organize and prepare a speech, develop speech delivery skills and learn how to present themselves to others while developing self-confidence.

Seven youth participated in the 2021 Frontier County 4-H Public Speaking on May 18 in Curtis. Topics ranged from chickens, goats, courage, baking with grandma and more.

NBC KNOP TV News Director Melanie Standiford served as the judge for the evening. After the contest, Standiford shared how her Lincoln County 4-H public speaking skills have helped her career and life.

Youth ages 5 to 18 have the opportunity to participate in the 4-H public speaking program from county to state levels. Clover Kids, 5 to 7 years old, can give a noncompetitive poem or speech. 4-H members in novice, 8 to 9 year olds who hadn’t given a speech as a Clover Kid or as a junior; junior, 8 to 10 years of age; intermediate 11 to 13 years of age; and senior, 14 to 18 years of age, are required to prepare an original speech about 4-H.

The results are as follows: