Frontier County Extension hosting herding dog basics workshop at NCTA in Curtis

CURTIS — Australian shepherds and border collies are two popular breeds of dogs used for herding sheep or cattle on farms and ranches.

On June 25 in Curtis, Aggie stock dog team coach Leighlynn Obermiller with the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture will share basic background and pointers about working stock dogs.

Frontier County Extension is host of herding dog basics for adults and youth in eighth through 12th grades, said Kathy Burr, extension educator, Nebraska Extension Frontier County.

The free clinic is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and includes lunch.

“Participants don’t even need to own a dog,” Obermiller said. “This is an overview of what livestock herding is all about and how dogs can be helpful partners in the process.”

Obermiller, lecturer with the NCTA Veterinary Technology department, is an NCTA alumna and member of the Frontier County Extension Board.

“There’s a lot of interest for what a herding dog can do and how one is trained to work with livestock,” she explains.