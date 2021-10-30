Frontier County hosts statewide 4-H shooting sports leader training

Frontier County’s Sharpshooter 4-H Club along with the 4-H Council hosted a statewide 4-H shooting sports instructor certification training in Stockville Oct. 23 and Oct. 24. Twenty-eight adults and 6 youth apprentice leaders from across Nebraska spent two days learning from eight Nebraska 4-H shooting sports training team members, according to a press release.

The shooting sports projects and programs offer opportunities for youth to learn safe gun and/or archery handling skills and sound fundamentals of shooting under the guidance of caring and knowledgeable adult volunteers. The new leaders spent time understanding the curriculum and lesson plans from the national 4-H shootings sports program. The philosophy and principles of positive youth development was a critical part of the training.

The focus of the Nebraska 4-H shooting sports program is development of the total 4-H member. The shooting sports and related natural resource activities are utilized as a vehicle for human growth and development. It uses the skills and disciplines of shooting to assist young people and their leaders in obtaining knowledge and developing skills.

Development of skills within the discipline of shooting and life skills is implicit in the program curriculum and explicitly stated for volunteers. Some of the skills youth can learn are self-discipline, self-esteem, self- responsibility, personal safety, decision making and problem solving along with many other life skills. 4-H shooting sports promotes positive youth-adult interaction and peer leadership.