Groovy Granny's and Chabby Chic Salon are hosting a fundraiser Christmas open house Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m. at 509 E. Fourth St. inside the Boardwalk.

Santa and the Grinch will be there to take photos with children for $5. The money collected will go toward "adopting" a family or families for Christmas. The chosen family or families will receive dinner and gifts.