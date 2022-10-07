 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Funds available to protect and restore ag working lands

  • 0

LINCOLN — USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service is now accepting applications for the Agricultural Conservation Easement Program, the agency said in a press release.

This voluntary program provides funding for the purchase of conservation easements to help productive farm and ranch lands remain in agriculture. It also helps restore and protect critical wetlands and grasslands.

Applications must be received by Nov. 18 to take part in the 2023 program. Applications are being accepted for both agricultural land and wetland reserve easements.

Application information is available at your local USDA Service Center and at nrcs.usda.gov/getstarted.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Twitter's edit button is now available to US subscribers

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News