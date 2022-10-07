Funds available to protect and restore ag working lands

LINCOLN — USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service is now accepting applications for the Agricultural Conservation Easement Program, the agency said in a press release.

This voluntary program provides funding for the purchase of conservation easements to help productive farm and ranch lands remain in agriculture. It also helps restore and protect critical wetlands and grasslands.

Applications must be received by Nov. 18 to take part in the 2023 program. Applications are being accepted for both agricultural land and wetland reserve easements.

Application information is available at your local USDA Service Center and at nrcs.usda.gov/getstarted.