Gallery reception highlights student show

» Syyla Henning: From McCook, she plans to continue her education at Concordia University in Seward to earn a bachelor’s degree in art therapy, then a master’s degree. She said her thesis tells a story of how wonderful life is from being a young child, to growing up. She said her technical painting style is verisimilitude (the appearance of being true to nature). “With the manipulation of subtle transitions of light and shadow to the modeled surface, this style comes to life,” she said.

» Sabrina Rivera: The North Platte student developed a thesis revolving around time and specifically encompassing the idea of memento mori (the reminder of mortality).

“The idea that time is an essence of death is really intriguing and it is the pushing force for the creativity of this project,” she said. She is still contemplating her future plans beyond graduating, but knows she wants to pursue art because that is her passion.

» Lydia Hagan: She plans to get her Associate in Fine Art and Science and plans on becoming a nurse. She said growing up in Culbertson she has always been fascinated by rural parts of Nebraska and her thesis is based on trying to capture that fascination in oil paints. She said with a two-year old son at home life hasn’t been the easiest, and she has had detractors, but she refuses to give up. She said as a young mother she wants to be the best she can to prove to everyone that no matter what life throws at you, life is what you make it.