Game and Parks seeks grazing tenant near Cozad
Local News

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is looking for an agricultural tenant to graze at East Willow Island Wildlife Management Area, south of Cozad.

The lease will be for a two-month period for at least 20 cow and calf pairs, feeders or replacement heifers, according to a NGPC press release.

Bids will be accepted to graze at East Willow Island Wildlife Management Area until 11:59 p.m. Thursday and grazing will be May 1 through June 30.

Game and Parks uses grazing to help manage noxious weeds and other invasive plants at wildlife management areas, which provides better habitat for wildlife species.

Information about bidding was included in the Tri-City Tribune on Feb. 3. For more information, contact Scott Aden, wildlife biologist at the North Platte Game and Parks district office, at 308-535-8025.

