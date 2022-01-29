Game and Parks seeks grazing tenant

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is looking for an agricultural tenant to graze at Muskrat Run Wildlife Management Area, northwest of North Platte.

The lease will be for a two-month period for at least 150 cow and calf pairs, or adjusted numbers of feeders or replacement heifers. The management area 4½ miles west and 2 miles north of North Platte is 205 acres.

Bids will be accepted to graze at Muskrat Run Wildlife Management Area until 11:59 p.m. Feb. 10 and grazing will be April 20 through June 30.

Game and Parks uses grazing to help manage noxious weeds and other invasive plants at wildlife management areas, which provides better habitat for wildlife species.

Information about bidding was included in the North Platte Telegraph on Jan. 27.

Interested parties can also contact Scott Aden, wildlife biologist at the North Platte Game and Parks district office, at 308-535-8025 for more information.