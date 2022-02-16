 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Game night at North Platte Senior Center
0 Comments

Game night at North Platte Senior Center

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

There will be pitch and pinochle games at the North Platte Senior Center at 7 p.m. on Friday.

Doors open at 6:20 p.m. For more information, call George Bayer and 308-660-3291.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Study: Exercise after flu or COVID vaccines helps boost antibodies

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Technology

Feds oppose immediate release of voting machine report

  • Updated

ATLANTA (AP) — A federal cybersecurity agency is reviewing a report that alleges security vulnerabilities in voting machines used by Georgia and other states and says the document shouldn't be made public until the agency has had time to assess and mitigate potential risks.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News