Game night at North Platte Senior Center

There will be pitch and pinochle games at the North Platte Senior Center at 7 p.m. on Friday.
Doors open at 6:20 p.m. For more information, call George Bayer and 308-660-3291.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
There will be pitch and pinochle games at the North Platte Senior Center at 7 p.m. on Friday.
Doors open at 6:20 p.m. For more information, call George Bayer and 308-660-3291.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Nebraska lawmakers advanced a bill that would allow employees to claim health or religious exemptions from employer-mandated COVID-19 vaccines.
ATLANTA (AP) — A federal cybersecurity agency is reviewing a report that alleges security vulnerabilities in voting machines used by Georgia and other states and says the document shouldn't be made public until the agency has had time to assess and mitigate potential risks.
Nearly half of the state’s housing stock was built prior to 1970, according to the Nebraska Investment Finance Authority. That share of older homes skyrockets in smaller cities and small towns.
LONDON (AP) — Britain's government said Tuesday all pornography websites will be legally required to verify that users are 18 or older as part of new online safety rules.
The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is looking for an agricultural tenant to graze at East Willow Island Wildlife Management Area, south of Cozad.
The Miss Nebraska Scholarship Program is now accepting applications for Little Sisters for the 2022 Miss Nebraska competition. This annual eve…
This week, doctors talk about how masks work, how to spot a counterfeit mask, the immune response from vaccines vs. having had the disease, as well as when the senses of taste and smell might come back after the virus.
LINCOLN — Organ transplants mean you or your loved ones could give the gift of life to as many as eight different people. National Donor Day, …
BILLINGS, Mont. — First Interstate BancSystem, Inc., parent company of First Interstate Bank, announced it has completed its previously announ…
State Farm is awarding 100 $25,000 grants to nonprofit organizations in 2022 through its Neighborhood Assist program. The company is also cele…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.