Gateway Farm Expo proceeding in-person

KEARNEY — The Gateway Farm Expo has announced that it will be proceeding with their 51st annual farm show on Nov. 18 and 19 at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds, according to a press release.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, the Expo will be making adjustments, but it still plan to provide the opportunity for exhibitors and visitors to do business, see products firsthand and share ideas.

The Expo is working with their long-time partners at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds to coordinate with Two Rivers Health Department and assure compliance with required health measures. Extra cleaning and sanitizing will be done, and foot traffic will be directed in a single direction. Visitors will be asked to wear masks and event staff will be providing face coverings at each entrance location. Social distancing will also be advised. As a further precaution the Expo will be suspending the traditional free noon BBQ, speaker sessions and exhibitor’s lounge and reception for 2020. Food will be provided to vendors on site.

According to the release, the Expo is approaching a complete sell-out of the show. For more information visit gatewayfarmexpo.org.

To be an exhibitor, event sponsor, advertise in the brochure or be a giveaway donor, contact Jawna Kuck at Gateway Farm Expo by emailing farmexpo@kaapa.com or calling 308-234-2712. Parking and admission are free.