Geral John performing at Canteen Bar & Grill
Geral John performing at Canteen Bar & Grill

Singer/songwriter Geral John will perform from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. every Friday and Saturday at the Canteen Bar & Grille, 2102 N. Jeffers St.

