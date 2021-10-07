Geral John performing at Canteen Bar & Grill

Singer/songwriter Geral John will perform from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. every Friday and Saturday at the Canteen Bar & Grille, 2102 N. Jeffers St.
KEARNEY — Nine winners were selected out of the thousands of participants in the first year of the Nebraska Beef Council’s Good Life Great Ste…
The state continued a monthlong flattening of its delta surge. But there was one notable change: The CDC added 399 COVID-related deaths that it apparently hadn't previously counted in Nebraska's tally.
About a quarter of American couples sleep apart at least a few times a month and even more Americans say their ideal arrangement is not sleeping in the same bed as their partner.
Tylenol has long been considered a go-to medication for low to moderate pain and for fever reduction, even during pregnancy. But mounting evidence suggests that it is unsafe for fetal development.
Isabelle Warrington takes 18 medications a day. Five nights a week, she’s hooked up to albumin infusions through a port on her chest. She’s had seven immunosuppressive therapies, each lasting 12 weeks.
The program was so successful that 10 employees in Good Sam’s respiratory and pulmonary department launched their own fitness program this fall.
The Nebraska State Quilt Guild is hosting the 16th annual Threads Across Nebraska on Oct. 8 and 9. The special event is at the Buffalo County …
Automakers are ratcheting up a hidden charge most shoppers are unaware of — and which nobody seems to understand. Meet the destination charge.
The change comes almost three years after passage of the November 2018 ballot initiative extending Medicaid eligibility to more low-income Nebraskans.
OMAHA — The American Red Cross is experiencing an emergency blood and platelet shortage and must collect 10,000 additional blood products each…
