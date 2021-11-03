Get creative at NP Public Library

The North Platte Library is offering three craft workshops in November. All workshops require pre-registration. Those interested can sign up for this month’s workshops by calling 308-535-8036, Ext. 3320, or go online to the “Library Events Calendar” at north-platte.libcal.com.

A heat press apron workshop at 6 p.m. Monday will allow participants to pick from a selection of apron colors and designs for staff to use for a unique apron. The fee of $8 and is limited to four people, ages 12 and older.

The next two workshops will be in the meeting room at the library with pre-cut materials ready. Registration will end 24 hours before the workshop times.

In the laser cut wooden ornaments workshop at 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 16, participants can decorate and assemble 3D wooden ornaments that were made on the library’s laser cutter. The fee is $5, and the workshop is limited to 20 people, ages 12 and older.

The final workshop is laser cut paper lanterns at 4 p.m. on Nov. 17. When registering, participants will select from four designs to assemble. Workshop fee is $4 and is limited to 12 people, ages 9 and older.